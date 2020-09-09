Police are trying to locate missing Peter Aitchison from Basingstoke. Have you seen him?

The 56-year-old was last seen in the Fylingdales Close area of Basingstoke at around 9am yesterday morning (8 September).

Police have been making enquiries over the last few hours but are now turning to you for your help.

Peter is described as being white, 5ft 7ins tall with a medium build, with white hair which is worn short. It is believed that he was wearing jeans.

If you see him, or think you may have seen him since this morning, please call police on 101, quoting incident 752 of yesterdays date.