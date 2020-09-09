Safety recall issued by B and Q over lamp converters

Masterlite would like to make customers aware of a safety concern with the below B22-E27 lampholder converters.

There is a risk of electric shock resulting from direct contact with internal live parts which could occur if you attempt to replace an E27 lamp without first switching off the mains supply.

The products were on sale in B&Q from October 2019 – March 2020

All batches sold are affected by this issue.

If you have purchased any of these converters, please contact the below helpline for further assistance.

B22 – E27 Lampholder Converter (90411) Barcode No. 5014838904114

Please contact the following Freephone helpline for further information:

UK: 0800 009 2981 (ROI: +353 1 800 816 572)

Monday – Thursday 8:30am – 5:00pm, Friday 8:30am – 4:00pm

Masterlite apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your co-operation.

Please note that only the products detailed in this safety notice are affected. All other lights sold by Masterlite are unaffected.