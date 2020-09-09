Seven fire crews sent to flat a blaze in Reading West

Seven fire appliances from fire stations from. around the county were scrambled to tackle a blaze that had broken out in flat overnight in Reading West.

Forty firefighters were called to Oxford Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Two people living above a shop has been cut off by fire and were rescued by fire fighters.

Crews in breathing apparatus a used two hoes reels and jet to tackle the blaze that is now under investigation

A road closure was put in place to assist with the emergency services due to the amount of vehicles.

