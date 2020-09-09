 Seven fire crews sent to flat a blaze in Reading West – UKNIP
Berkshire BREAKING Reading

Seven fire crews sent to flat a blaze in Reading West

September 9, 2020
1 Min Read

Seven fire appliances from  fire stations  from. around the county  were scrambled to tackle a blaze that had broken out  in  flat overnight in Reading West.

Forty firefighters   were called to Oxford Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Two people living above a shop  has been cut off by fire and were rescued by fire fighters.

Crews in breathing apparatus  a used two hoes reels and jet to tackle the blaze that is now under investigation 

A road closure was put in place to assist with the emergency services due to the amount of vehicles.

.