The family of a motorcyclist who sadly died in a collision on the M55 have paid a moving tribute to him.

The collision occurred at around 9pm on Sunday (September 6th) when an Audi A4 collided with the rear of a Suzuki motorbike causing the rider to fall from the bike.

A third vehicle, a Ford Focus, then collided with the motorbike rider who suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene.

The motorcyclist can now been named as 32-year-old Andrew Wallbank from Blackburn.

In a statement, his family said: “The family are truly heartbroken at the news and loss of Andrew.

“Andrew was a fun and friendly character who wore his heart on his sleeve. He was at his happiest when riding his motorbike with his twin brother or surrounded by his family and friends.

“Andrew will be greatly missed by many and leaves a huge hole in our family.”

Following the collision the driver and passenger of the Audi, a man aged 40 and a woman aged 29, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They have since been released under investigation.

We are continuing to ask anybody with information about the collision to get in touch.

Sgt Andrew Hemingway, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Tac Ops, said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in Mr Wallbank losing his life and my thoughts are very much with his loved ones at this time.

“Our inquiries into this incident are on-going and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision itself or who has any information which could assist to come forward.

“If anyone saw the motorcycle prior to the collision or has any dashcam footage then I would especially like them to contact us.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who was affected by the closure of the motorway for their understanding while we dealt with what was a very complex scene. I know this caused issues for many drivers but I’m sure people understand why it was necessary.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1538 of September 6th.