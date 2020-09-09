The mother of a 16-year-old girl who died after being struck by a train between Bath and Bristol on Bank Holiday Monday has paid tribute to her ‘most beautiful’ daughter.

Esme Berry was killed by a Bristol Temple Meads to London Paddington GWR service on the railway line in her hometown of Keynsham on 31 August. Police and paramedics were called to the scene but emergency responders were unable to save her life.

Her mother Vicky Berry said: “This is the hardest and saddest news I’ve had to share but with a shattered broken heart I must announce the sudden passing of my beautiful gorgeous smiley happy daughter Esme Berry on the afternoon of 31st August 2020.

“The most beautiful happy talented stunning girl anyone could ever wish to meet who was a ray of sunshine in all our lives, always friendly, kind caring loving and sweet, tragically taken from us all so suddenly. Will share service details when know more.

“As a family we are still trying to come to terms with this devastating news this can’t have happened to my beautiful Esme. For all of you who know how private I am will understand how difficult this is to share.

“Esme your family love you so much you know that, we told you every single day and will continue telling you every single day. Forever and ever in our hearts love you my beautiful girl.