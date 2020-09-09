Three people have been arrested over an aggravated burglary in Essex

Police have arrested three people following reports of an aggravated burglary in #GreatBaddow this morning, Tuesday 8 September.

Officers received reports at around 4.30am that suspects had force their way into a property in Dorset Avenue before assaulting a man and a woman.

Our dog unit attended and tracked two people down.

A 56-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

We also found a third person hiding within a wardrobe of the address.

The 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and breaching a restraining order.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chelmsford CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/143209/20 or you can report information inline by visiting www.essex.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.