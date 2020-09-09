Three people were arrested outside Erlestoke prison yesterday following concerns regarding suspicious activity.

At approximately 11.20am on Sunday, we received a report from a member of the public in relation to a suspicious vehicle seen in the area of Victoria Park.

Officers attended the scene and observed suspicious behaviour by three male occupants of the vehicle – a Vauxhall Astra.

All three were detained and searches were conducted despite all three becoming verbally and physically aggressive towards officers before running off in different directions.

They were chased by officers and again detained. Searches of the men and the vehicle located multiple mobile phones, cash, sim cards, tobacco, cannabis and unknown white powder.

A man in his 20s from Enfield and a 17-year-old from Thurrock were arrested on suspicion of attempting to bring/throw/convey list A prohibited articles into a prison on behalf of a prisoner, and being concerned in the offer to supply a class A drug.

A man in his 20s from London was arrested on suspicion of attempting to bring/throw/convey list A prohibited articles into a prison on behalf of a prisoner and being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.

All three have been released under investigation while further enquiries are conducted.

We’d like to thank the member of the public who reported their initial concerns regarding this incident.

Anyone with further information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54200089528.