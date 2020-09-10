A man who was caught drink driving with two young children in his car has been banned from driving for three years and fined £500.

Josh Kellock, 33, from Purton, appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court on Saturday (05/09) and pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

He was disqualified from driving for three years, fined £500 and ordered to pay an £80 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.

At around 6.30pm on 19/03, Wiltshire Police received an anonymous report from a member of the public that a drunk man was planning to leave the Royal George pub in Purton and drive home with two young children in his car.

Officers located the car being driven in Purton and stopping outside a shop.

They saw Kellock get out of the car with two young children and go into the shop.

When he came out and got back into his vehicle, he was approached by a police officer and breathalysed.

His breath test came back as 51 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35, so he was arrested.

PC Jonathan Kilburn, from the Royal Wootton Bassett Area Community Policing Team, said: “I would like to thank the member of the public who phoned in to report their suspicions, allowing us to apprehend Kellock.

“It is unthinkable that somebody would get behind the wheel of a car, while clearly over the limit, and do so with two young children as passengers – putting their lives at risk.

“Hopefully this sentence, which bans him from driving for three years, will help make our roads a much safer place.”

If you know someone who regularly drink or drug drives, then please call 101 and give as much information as possible, including the driver’s details or description, their car registration and a time or day that they always do it.

If you believe that a crime is being committed and somebody is already behind the wheel then please call 999.