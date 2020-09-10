Kent Police officers investigating an assault in Ashford are continuing to appeal for information.

Officers were called to the South Willesborough area of the town at 2.15pm on Wednesday 9 September 2020 where two teenage boys had been injured. It is believed they had been assaulted shortly before, during a disturbance involving two groups in parkland near Herbert Road. One was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a hand injury.

The suspects are described as a group of up to eight men of Asian appearance wearing hooded tops. One possibly had a scooter with him.

Officers will be carrying out additional patrols in the area and wish to thank those witnesses who have already spoken to police.

Anyone with information who has not yet come forward, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/161312/20.