 Neald Lushi is #Missing from #Haringey – UKNIP
BREAKING Haringey LONDON MISSING

Neald Lushi is #Missing from #Haringey

September 10, 2020
1 Min Read

Please help to trace 16 year old Neald Lushi who is #Missing from #Haringey on the 06/09/2020.   If seen please contact North Area Missing Persons Unit on 0208 345 3332 or call 101 quoting reference 20MIS030107.