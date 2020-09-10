Neald Lushi is #Missing from #Haringey

Please help to trace 16 year old Neald Lushi who is #Missing from #Haringey on the 06/09/2020. If seen please contact North Area Missing Persons Unit on 0208 345 3332 or call 101 quoting reference 20MIS030107.
