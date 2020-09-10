Three arrested after disorder in Pinehurst

Following a disorder in Pinehurst earlier this evening, officers have now made a number of arrests.

We were called to The Circle area at approximately 6.30pm today following a report of a large group of individuals involved in a disorder. One male believed to be in his teens suffered stab wounds and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening and he is now described as being in a stable condition.

Following the initial call, officers attended the scene and a large cordon was put in place while extensive enquiries and searches of the area were conducted.

So far, three people have been arrested in connection with the incident and are being conveyed to custody in Gablecross.

Supt Conway Duncan said: “Violence of this nature is completely unacceptable and causes fear and upset amongst a community. I’d like to reassure residents in the area that officers are working tirelessly to identify those involved and we will maintain a presence in the area overnight.

“I’d urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who may have information in relation to the incident no matter how insignificant it may seem, to call police on 101 and quote log number 239 of today immediately.”