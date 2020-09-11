BREAKING • Kent • LONDON • Orpington A fantastic reason as to why you should ID Chip your pets as Dog is reunited September 11, 20201 Min Read Share This! A fantastic reason as to why you should ID Chip your pets Thanks to Micro Chip ID, this gorgeous little one has now been restored to her loving home after being stolen, following a Police raid in Orpington at a travellers Caravan Park. You may also like BREAKING • Kent • SURREY Two fools from Kent arrested after dazzling NPAS helicopter September 11, 2020 BREAKING • Clapham • LONDON The family of a man who was gunned down in his home in a case of mistaken identity have made an emotional appeal for information to help finally identify his killer September 11, 2020 BREAKING • Greenhill • Sheffield Woman named in Sheffield murder investigation September 11, 2020 About the authorView All Posts Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace this man Year ten student at Kemnal Technology College has tested positive for corona Share This! Tweets by UK News in Pictures