A fantastic reason as to why you should ID Chip your pets as Dog is reunited

September 11, 2020
Thanks to Micro Chip ID, this gorgeous little one has now been restored to her loving home after being stolen, following a Police  raid in Orpington at a travellers Caravan Park.