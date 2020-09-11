A man has been charged with the murder of his wife in Bexley.

Leslie Winnister, 68, of Becketts Close, Bexley was charged on the evening of Friday, 11 September, with the murder of his wife, Suzanne Winnister.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 12 September.

Police were called at around 9.15pm on Tuesday, 8 September, to a woman found collapsed at the couple’s address in Becketts Close.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the location where 66-year-old Mrs Winnister was pronounced dead.

A special post-mortem examination held on 9 September gave cause of death as severe head and neck injuries.

A 68-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and charged as above.