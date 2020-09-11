A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man who was found stabbed in Pinner.

On Wednesday, 26 August at about 6.05pm police were called to reports of a stabbing in Montesole Playing Fields.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found an 18-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he died on Thursday, 10 September. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Next of kin are aware and formal identification has taken place – the deceased has been named as Daniel Bytyci from Harrow.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating led by Detective Inspector Claire Hine. DI Hine said:

“I would appeal to anyone who was in Montesole Playing Fields that evening and saw this incident, or the events leading up to this incident, to contact police.

“While enquiries remain ongoing to establish the motive to Daniel’s murder, there is nothing at this time to suggest it is gang related.”

Chief Superintendent Roy Smith, Commander of the North West Command Unit which covers Pinner, said:

“My officers responded immediately to this call and, along with our colleagues from the London Ambulance Service, they did all they could to save Daniel’s life.

“My thoughts are with Daniel’s family and friends at this tragic time.

“Two people have been charged in connection with this incident and the investigation into Daniel’s murder remains ongoing. I would like to reiterate that my officers will use every tactic and every opportunity to bear down on violence and arrest those intent on engaging in criminality on our boroughs.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5906/26Aug. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.