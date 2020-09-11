An abuser has been jailed after subjecting a woman to almost a year of violent and controlling behaviour.

Rowan Grant, 28, of Basford in Nottingham, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday (9 September) after pleading guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour at an earlier hearing.

Grant was jailed for 18 months and given a five year restraining order.

Officers from Nottingham Police were called to an address in New Basford, Nottingham, on 26 June following a report of an argument between Grant and a woman. Police asked Grant to leave the house and he did, but he later came back and dragged the woman around the kitchen by her hair.

When police were called for a second time, the woman told officers about a pattern of abuse that Grant had subjected her to since September 2019, including times when he strangled her until she struggled to breathe.

Detective Constable Jas Athwal, who investigated the case, said: “This was a horrible case where Grant subjected a woman to abusive and controlling behaviour over the course of almost a year.

“Violence is never acceptable but to turn violent towards those you are supposed to love and care about is especially despicable.

“I would like to commend the courage shown by the victim in coming forward and helping us to put Grant behind bars.