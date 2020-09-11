Around this time, 19 years ago, the American people and the rest of the world were getting ready to go to bed – just like any other night – with no idea that the next day the world would change forever.

On that fateful night, hundreds of flight bags, carry on luggage and suitcases were packed – never to be opened. Thousands of people went to sleep for the very last time, with no reason to know that their very lives would be cruelly snatched away from them a few hours later.

People, we NEVER know what each new day has in store for us; or if tomorrow will be our last

Please live each and every day to the fullest that you can.

Tell your friends how much they mean to you. Tell your family that you love them.

Don’t go to sleep after an argument. Would you ever want your harsh words said in anger to be the last words you ever said to someone?