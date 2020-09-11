CCTV images of two men who could have information to assist an investigation into criminal damage in a village near Ashford have been released by officers.

Kent Police is investigating reports that, on Wednesday 19 August 2020, around 20 cars in Wye had damaged wing mirrors and scratched paintwork.

It is believed the damage took place between 12.30am and 1.30am that night. The vehicles had been parked in Churchfield Way, Bridge Street, or Dennes Mill Close.

If you have information regarding the damage, or you recognise either of the two men pictured, contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/147454/20.