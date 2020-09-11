Detectives investigating the death of 20-year-old Salem Koudou in Lambeth on Thursday, 20 August have charged a man

Police investigating the death of 20-year-old Salem Koudou in Lambeth on Thursday, 20 August have charged a man.

Tristan Bullock, 19 of Fiveways, SW9, was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday, 10 September. He is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Friday, 11 September.

Two other men have previously been charged with the murder of Salem, who was found with fatal stab injuries in Overton Road, SW9.

Yassein Bullock, 18, of Fiveways Road, SW9 and Darius Kwakye, 27 of Prentis Road, SW16 have both appeared in magistrates court charged with murder. They have both been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 13 October.