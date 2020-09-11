Detectives want to speak to these men who are suspected of targeting vulnerable women during a four day robbery spree across #Solihull and #SuttonColdfield

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries after four women – aged over 70 and with visible walking difficulties – had their handbags with personal belongings snatched.

Further investigations have now established these crimes and another bag theft attempt and burglary are also believed to be linked.

In three cases the victims’ bank cards were then used to steal cash.

The victims – the oldest who was 87 – were approached during early afternoon between 18 and 22 July, and the offenders made off in a green Peugeot. This has since been recovered and is subject to further enquiries.

The bag snatches took place in Lanchester Way, Smiths Wood; Green Lane, Castle Bromwich; Auckland Drive, Smiths Wood and Tudor Hill, Sutton Coldfield.

The attempted bag swipe was in Boldmere Road, Sutton Coldfield; and purse stolen from a shop worker in Timberley Lane, Shard End.

DC Julie Stokes, from force CID, said: “These were traumatic experiences for the victims and some have been left frightened to go out on their own now.

“It was a despicable act to target these knowing they were vulnerable due to their age and walking difficulties.

“We have carried out extensive enquiries to date which includes trawling through hours of CCTV footage. We are now confident the same men were involved and I would urge anyone with information which can help us to get in touch.”