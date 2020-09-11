Four men have been arrested and a firearm recovered after a vehicle stop in Queens Park.

On Thursday, 10 September at approximately 6pm, a vehicle was stopped in Kilburn Lane, W10 by officers from the Central West Violence Suppression Unit with assistance of specialist firearm officers.

During the stop, a firearm was located within the vehicle. Four men who were in the vehicle – 23; 25; 26 and 26 – were arrested on suspicion of firearm offences.

The men were taken into custody at police stations in the central west area – enquiries ongoing.

Inspector Al Connelly from the Met’s Central West Command Unit said: “Tackling violent crime remains the Met’s top priority. Taking firearms like the one found during this stop off the streets, will have potentially saved a life being lost.”