Gosport Celebrates Local Aviation Apprentices

Gosport MP, Caroline Dinenage, joined local apprentices yesterday at the opening of Britten Norman’s new hangar on the Daedalus site.

Since her election Caroline has championed local apprentices and apprenticeship providers like HMS Sultan, CETC & CEMAST – who deliver innovative STEM education and high-quality technical apprenticeships.

Caroline spoke at the event and provided this year’s apprentices Abby, Sam and Ed with certificates for completing their 4-year course at Britten Norman.

Britten Norman is the UK’s only remaining sovereign commercial aircraft manufacturer and is a strategic asset – a 65 year old SME that consistently punches above its weight in the defence sector.

BN produces planes are used by the MoD for ISTAR missions including, in the past, in Afghanistan, Iraq and Bosnia.

Commenting, Caroline said:

‘I was honoured to present this year’s fantastic apprentices Abby, Sam and Ed with their certificates knowing they have completed their 4-year programme and secured jobs with Britten Norman.

Britten Norman’s apprenticeship scheme contributes to keeping key industrial skills thriving in our local area and since 2010 it has invested over £23 million into the Gosport peninsular.’

William Hynett, CEO of Britten-Norman commented:

“Britten-Norman are a founding member of Solent Airfield, having helped turn it from a Government operation into the successful civil space it is today. The airfield is a thriving hub, home to an exciting and diverse cluster of SMEs. Together we are at the forefront of innovation in Britain’s SME aerospace sector.

“Britten-Norman’s new facilities will become a hub for aircraft maintenance and manufacturing.

“The investment also extends to future generations. Britten-Norman’s apprenticeship scheme has been running for over 15 years and it has been a delight to see our latest class develop. I was thrilled to officially welcome our graduating apprentices into the Britten-Norman team.”