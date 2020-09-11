Have you ever wondered what it would be like to take part in a Police pursuit?

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to take part in a pursuit? Here is the chance to find out…

In partnership with Police Chase UK, Northamptonshire Police is offering one lucky winner the chance to take part in a special Interceptor Pursuit Experience to mark the launch of the Force’s new Police Interceptors.

https://youtu.be//GoqG4XDbB0

As part of the prize, the winner will get the chance to spend some time in one of the Force’s new Skoda Octavia VRS Estate TDi cars with one of our highly-trained officers, who will demonstrate all the in-car technology.

They will also get the opportunity to ride shotgun as the officer takes the rapid-response vehicle out on track at Stafford Driving Centre, for four laps of the one-mile course, which includes two main hairpins and chicanes.

Once they get their breath back, the winner will then have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a Volvo C30 with an experienced instructor by his side, in an attempt to outrun the Police Interceptor.

They will get four laps to see if they are good enough to stay ahead of the police advanced driver who will be in hot pursuit. It really is a test of skill. Mess up on a hairpin and the police are sure to catch you. The C30 has dual controls for safety.

And if that wasn’t enough! Finally, the winner will sit in the passenger seat and take part in a mock police pursuit. With full radio commentary, it will be brought to a safe end using a TPAC three car box.

For the chance of winning this special prize, you must be over the age of 25, hold a full UK driving licence and be available to travel to Stafford Driving Centre on Sunday, October 4.

The competition is free to enter, however the Force is asking for a £5 donation, in aid of the Thin Blue Line UK charity, to support mental health services and to raise awareness around mental health and well-being for serving police officers. For more information about the charity visit www.thinblueline.org.uk.

To enter, simply answer this question: How many new police interceptor vehicles has the Force launched?

Email your answer to pursuitcompetition@northants.pnn.police.uk, along with your name and contact details but be quick, the closing date for entries is Friday, September 25. The winner will be announced on Monday, September 28. Good luck!

Donations to the Thin Blue Line UK charity can be made via the dedicated Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/northantspoliceinterceptor.