Officers from Sussex Police would like to speak to him in relation to an incident in Brighton on August 26 whereby a vehicle was taken without the owner’s consent.

Avis is described as white, approximately 6’ 2”, of medium build and with brown hair. He is known to frequent the Brighton area.

Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 926 of 26/08.