Human remains found in North Worcestershire

Police in West Mercia have responded to a report from a member of the public that human remains had been discovered in a field off Egg Hill Lane in Frankley, North Worcestershire.

Detective Inspector Mark Walters said: “We are in the very early stages of an investigation and our enquiries are just getting under way.

“We are currently treating this as an unexplained death and no identification has yet been made. While this could be a lengthy process we will update the public in due course.”

Egg Hill Lane has been temporarily closed whilst initial enquiries are carried out. We will open it again as soon as possible.