Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly man was was hit to the back of the head, causing him to fall face-first onto the pavement in East Grinstead

Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly man was assaulted in East Grinstead.

The 77-year-old man was walking on Kennedy Avenue around 10.30pm on Tuesday (September 8) when he was hit to the back of the head, causing him to fall face-first onto the pavement.

He was taken to East Surrey Hospital for treatment to a number of facial injuries, and has since been discharged.

Forensic investigations were carried out at the scene and police are now urging anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

Officers would particularly like to identify a man who was seen in the area at the time. He is described as white, of skinny build and was wearing a black tracksuit.

Detective Inspector Colin Garman said: “This was a violent and seemingly unprovoked attack on an elderly man. Thankfully he is okay, however he has been left understandably shaken by this incident.

“The motive for the attack remains unclear at this stage, and our enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened and why.

“There is currently nothing to suggest this incident is linked to two other attacks on elderly men in East Grinstead in recent months, but I’d like to reassure the community we are doing all we can to investigate all these matters and find those responsible for them.”

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or who may have any other information, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1562 of 08/09.