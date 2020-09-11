Police have arrested three people on suspicion of theft after four jet ski stolen from Isle of Wight

Police have arrested three people on suspicion of theft after overnight on the 6th September 2020 4 jet skis from the Yaverland area were stolen.

Police say they have arrested A 38-year-old man from Newport. A 39-year-old man from Newport and A 39-year-old man from Totland.

They have been released from custody but remain under investigation at this time while officers carry out further enquiries.

The jet skis remain outstanding and police continue to appeal for anyone with information about this theft.

Do you live in the vicinity of Yaverland Sailing club and have any external cctv ? Did you see these jet skis being towed during the night ?

Do you have any dash cam footage if you did see them ? Do you know where they may be stored ?

If anyone can provide any information with regard to this incident please call 101 and quote reference number 44200345465.