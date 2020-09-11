Remembering 19 years ago today as the world was shocked by 911 attacks

19 years have passed by but never a year has been forgotten as the world was brought to horror fixated on news channels learning of the tragedy unfolding in America as a terrorist attack saw planes flown into the Twin Towers and shortly after they horrifically collapsed from the impact.

We again look back at September 11, 2001 and remember the fallen 2634 victims, and 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the attack.

The attacks caused the deaths of 2,996 people (including all 19 hijackers) and injured more than 6,000 others. The death toll included 265 on the four planes (from which there were no survivors), 2,606 in the World Trade Centre and in the surrounding area, and 125 at the Pentagon.

There is not many people across the world who cannot remember where they were or what they were doing on this very day 19 years ago.