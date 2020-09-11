Ryan Dungey subjected his victim to physical, mental and emotional abuse which included strangling her so hard she lost consciousness.

The 29-year-old, of Sunnymead Avenue, Gillingham committed the offending between November 2018 and July 2019.

The abuse included slapping her around the face, destroying her make-up and mirror, throwing plates at her and kicking her in the stomach.

He also pushed her down the stairs and often told the victim ‘nobody liked her’ and that she should die.

The abuse was reported to Kent Police on 31 July 2019 and Dungey was arrested on 1 August 2019. He was subsequently charged with controlling and coercive behaviour which he pleaded guilty to.

On 3 September 2020 he was jailed at Maidstone Crown Court for 21 months.

Investigating officer PC Michael Kiernan said: ‘Dungey subjected his victim to the most appalling physical, mental and emotional abuse.

‘I would like to commend the victim for having the courage to come forward and also reassure anyone who may be in an abusive relationship that we have a dedicated team who can provide them support and pursue justice.’