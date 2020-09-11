Teenage drug dealer from Croydon charged by Police in Banbury

Following an investigation by Police, a boy has been charged with drug offences in Banbury.

The 17-year-old boy from Croydon, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, was charged on Tuesday (8/9) with one count each of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – heroin.

The charges relate to an incident in Christchurch Court, Banbury at 2.05pm on Monday (7/9).

He appeared at Oxford Magistrates Court today on Wednesday