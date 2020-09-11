The people of Kent are being urged to read up on the latest Government advice over the coming weekend before new rules regarding social distancing come into effect next week.

On Monday 14 September 2020 the national advice concerning Covid-19 is to change to limit social gatherings of adults and children to no more than six people, both indoors and outdoors in England.

Gatherings of more than six people, whether it be in private or public outdoors spaces such as pubs and restaurants, will be illegal.

Those failing to comply with the new guidance risk receiving a £100 fine which will double on each further repeat breach up to £3,200.

Assistant Chief Constable Claire Nix of Kent Police said: ‘Kent has had a very good compliance rate when it comes to adhering to the national health advice around the coronavirus.

‘However, the Government has made it clear that the risk of increasing infections is too great to ignore and stricter social gathering rules will come into effect to help keep everyone safe.

‘Kent Police officers will continue to engage, explain and encourage people to follow the latest advice and enforcement will be used as a last resort.’

As of 10 September, Kent Police had issued a total of 127 fixed penalty notices for social distancing breaches.

With warm weather forecast for the weekend of 12 and 13 September, Kent Police will have an increased presence in key locations around the county to ensure the current national advice is adhered, such as preventing unlicensed music events and illegal gatherings.

Officers will also be working with partner agencies such as local councils to make sure safety advice is respected in public spaces such as parks and beaches.

ACC Nix added: ‘Some people may look at this weekend as the last chance to get some wider socialising before stricter rules come into force.

‘However, I would add that Kent Police will continue to enforce the current legislation around gatherings like it has done in recent months.

‘Covid-19 remains a real and deadly threat and we all need to take responsibility for our actions in helping reduce the spread of the virus and ultimately save lives.’