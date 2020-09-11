Three children received potentially life changing injuries that required surgery following a serious collision in Winchester

Officers investigating yesterday’s serious collision in Winchester would like to speak to anyone who saw the school bus on its journey from Itchen Abbas through Easton and Kingsworthy.

Police were called to Wellhouse Lane at 8.10am on 10 September after the top of the bus sustained significant damage in a collision with a railway bridge.

Three children received potentially life changing injuries that required surgery.

All the students involved are aged between 11 and 16.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit has launched an investigation.

Detective Constable Cate Paling, senior investigating officer, said:

“This was a serious collision and our investigation will look to identify the exact circumstances.

“We have been working closely with the school and Hampshire County Council to provide support to the students and their parents. We thank everyone for their cooperation.

“We ask members of the public not to speculate about the incident on social media.

“If you have any information about this collision, please call 101 quoting 44200349165.”