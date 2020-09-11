Two charged with attempted murder in High Wycombe

Police have this afternoon charged two people in connection with an attempted murder investigation in High Wycombe.

Romario Hale, aged 18, of Hennerton Way, High Wycombe, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, also from High Wycombe, were each charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a sharply bladed object in a public place.

The charges are in connection with an incident on Monday (7/9) when a 19-year-old man was chased along Easton Street in the town before suffering stab wounds.

The two people charged will appear before Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (12/9)