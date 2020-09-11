What an insult Man who attacked Police officer is given a fine by Skipton Magistrates Court

A man who assaulted a Police officer, causing his scalp to split, has been given a £120 fine by magistrates.

Unemployed Billy Cooper, 22, of Highfield Road, Keighley, was running from a vehicle that was suspected to be stolen when the Traffic Constable went to detain him.

Cooper barged him into a wall causing a head injury during the incident in Keighley in November. The officer still has a scar.