What an insult Man who attacked Police officer is given a fine by Skipton Magistrates Court

A man who assaulted a Police officer, causing his scalp to split, has been given a £120 fine by magistrates.
Unemployed Billy Cooper, 22, of Highfield Road, Keighley, was running from a vehicle that was suspected to be stolen when the Traffic Constable went to detain him.
Cooper barged him into a wall causing a head injury during the incident in Keighley in November. The officer still has a scar.
Cooper pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency services worker when he appeared at Skipton Magistrates Court, where he was also ordered to pay £250 compensation and £85 costs with a £32 victim surcharge.