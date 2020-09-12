Detectives investigating the murder of Anthony Adekola in Colindale have made four arrests

Police investigating the murder of Anthony Adekola in Colindale have made four arrests.

The four males – 19; 16; 18 and 15 – have all been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at approximately 11.05pm on Saturday, 5 September to reports of a stabbing on Debden Close, NW9.

On discovering 22-year-old Anthony in nearby Martlesham Walk, officers immediately provided first aid. Despite their efforts and that of LAS medics to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.45pm .

His next of kin have been informed.

A special post-mortem examination took place at Northwick Park Hospital.

A murder investigation has been launched, led by homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

Anyone with information or footage relating to this incident should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference number 8540/05SEP.