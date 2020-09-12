Eyes to the Skies this weekend as the Thank NHS spitfire passes over the South and the West country

Once again its eyes to the skies as the “Thank you NHS” Spitfire will be taking to the air. The planned flypasts have been released and after take off at Goodwood Aerodrome it will pass over Hampshire heading for Torbay Hospital in Torquay.

The take off is at 10.30am and is expected at Torquay 40 minutes later at 11.10am, this will see a passing over the south coast shortly after take off.

The Aircraft Restoration Company is the largest of the specialist aero engineering companies sited at Duxford Airfield, Cambridgeshire.

The Aircraft Restoration Company is the largest of the specialist aero engineering companies sited at Duxford Airfield, Cambridgeshire. From this historic base the Company provides an extensive range of aviation services for aircraft owners. With CAA approvals in M3, M5, B1 and E4, the Company has completed many outstanding restorations, both flying and static for museums, collections and private owners. Expansion and development of the business allowed the company in 2008 to qualify its reputation with the award of BS EN ISO 9001:2008 systems certification. The company’s owner is John Romain, a former Hawker Siddeley and BAE aero engineer. John is also a highly experienced warbird pilot with dozens of different types in his logbook, over 1000 hours on Spitfires alone. ARC undertake major servicing and repairs on historic aircraft for a number of warbird owners in the UK and abroad, and in addition to projects for the MOD and RNHF, have secured the contract for major servicing of The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight fighter aircraft, Dakota and Lancaster.

As part of its efforts, the company is also offering Brits the chance to nominate the name of a loved one to be hand-written onto ‘L’ this summer.

“The names we would like to add are those of your local heroes,” it said in a statement.

“A kind neighbour, family member on the front line, volunteer PPE producer, or anyone who has helped/inspired you through the Covid-19 Pandemic. You can now say thank you to them by nominating their name for inclusion in the 80,000 names to go onto the NHS Spitfire.”

Those wishing to nominate someone are required to donate a minimum of £10 to a JustGiving page set up by the Aircraft Restoration Company.

All proceeds raised will be donated to NHS Charities Together.