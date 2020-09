Fire crews from across London have been scrambled to tackle a building ablaze in Central London

Five Fire engines a command unit and Senior Officers officers have been called to the incident on New Row WC2 on Saturday evening.

The building is involved is heavily smoke logged, with crews committed in breathing apparatus using a number of main jets with positive pressure ventilation also in use.

Crews fromSoho x2, Lambeth x2, Islington Command Unit x1, Paddington x1