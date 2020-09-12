Police is appealing for witnesses after a taxi driver was robbed in Milton Keynes.

The incident occurred between 5am and 5.30am on Friday (11/9) at the end of Stonecrop Place, Conniburrow, near to The Redway.

The victim was robbed by a man who placed him into a headlock and pushed an unknown weapon into the back of his neck.

The offender forced the victim to hand over all of the money he had on him before running off along The Redway in the direction of Mallow Gate, Conniburrow.

The taxi was a grey Ford Tourneo and the victim, who is a 47-year-old man, was not injured during the incident.

The offender is described as an Asian man, aged in his 40s with a proportionate build but large belly.

He was approximately 5ft 7ins tall with a long face and was balding with no facial hair.

He was wearing a white chequered short-sleeved shirt and dark blue denim jeans.

Investigating officer PC Jo Hudson, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim, who was going about his business.

“Thankfully, he was not injured during the incident, but had a quantity of cash stolen by the offender.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area at the time and believes that they witnessed this incident, or who saw a man matching the description of the offender running from the scene, to please contact police.

“I’m very keen to hear from anybody who was driving in the area and has dash-cam in their vehicles, to please check this and contact us if it has captured anything that can assist the investigation.

“You can call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43200284708, or make a report online.