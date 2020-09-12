Technology which could drive the next generation of search and rescue for Her Majesty’s Coastguard is being tested. The MCA is leading work with the Civil Aviation Authority on how remotely piloted aircraft technology can be used in the demanding environment of search and rescue.

HM Coastguard is the search and rescue service of the MCA, which continues its drive to look to the future of SAR in the UK. Test flights have been carried out this month using the Elbit Systems Hermes 900 as part of a program of events in West Wales. Working in partnership, the MCA and Elbit Systems UK are exploring how the use of remotely piloted aircraft could support the work of HM Coastguard.

This is in addition to ongoing evaluations being carried out by Bristow Helicopters in North Wales evaluating a remotely piloted aircraft in simulated and recently real-time search and rescue operations.

Although the Hermes 900 isn’t currently being used in live operations in the UK, it will be flying in the colours of HM Coastguard and the assessment will further add to the ongoing work around using future technology in its work. As well as for search and rescue and safety overwatch, the remotely piloted aircraft could potentially be used for counter pollution work and provide vital live video and still photographs of ongoing incidents.

Following the completion of the trial activity at West Wales Airport, near Aberporth, a report will be published at the end of this year which will identify the key components of work that will be required to achieve regular, routine Beyond Visual Line Of Sight (BVLOS) flights in any class of airspace in the future. The MCA will work closely with other government departments and agencies to share selected report contents and information regarding the outcome of the trials.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Drones have the potential to help us in so many aspects of our lives. From search and rescue missions, to delivering critical medicines to places like the Isle of Wight – we’re exploring how this new technology could revolutionise our emergency responses. I’m proud to see the UK lead the way in trialling these technologies, which could lead to saving many more lives.”