This image is not from a war zone, it’s from a UK city centre. This is someone’s daughter, partner, mother. Uniformed members of the public carry a special burden on our behalf, so violence against them must be met with the severest sanctions. Or else she stays home. And we’re lost.
September 12, 2020
1 Min Read
