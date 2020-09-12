Two men have been sentenced to prison after they were convicted of robbing a teenage boy of a pair of trainers in Bicester.

Amir Talebi, aged 22, of Stockwell Road, Lambeth, London, and Naquan Davis, aged 22, of Grantham Road, Lambeth, London, were both found guilty of robbery in a trial lasting five days at Oxford Crown Court which concluded on 3 September.

Talebi was found guilty of one count of robbery and Davis was found guilty of one count of robbery and one count of possession of a bladed article by unanimous jury verdict.

Talebi was jailed for three years for robbery, while Davis was sentenced to three and a half years’ imprisonment for robbery and nine months’ imprisonment for possession of a bladed article, the sentences to run concurrently.

At just after 6.30pm on Tuesday 14 May 2019, the victim, who was 16-years-old at the time, was near to the Burger King on the A41 in Bicester when he was approached by Talebi and Davis.

He was punched by Talebi and threatened at knifepoint by Davis, before having a pair of Balenciaga leather hi-top trainers stolen.

The victim did not require hospital treatment, but was left shaken by the incident.

Talebi was arrested on 17 September 2019 and Davis on 19 January 2020 and both were charged on 19 February 2020.

Police Staff Investigator Nicola Manze, of the Priority Crime Team based at Banbury, said: “This was a shocking incident in which a teenage boy was robbed by two violent individuals of a pair of trainers.

“The violence shown, including threatening the victim with a bladed article, was completely unacceptable, and, working with the Crown Prosecution Service, I am pleased that we have managed to bring both offenders to justice.

“The victim and a key witness has supported the investigation throughout, and I would like to thank them both for their patience and courage.

“The two offenders came from outside the Thames Valley to commit this offence, and they will now serve significant custodial sentences as a result of their actions.

“We will not tolerate such criminality, and will always look to bring violent offenders such as Talebi and Davis to justice.”

KB