A man has been left with serious injuries after he was stabbed by a teenager at The Upway, in Basildon.

The incident unfolded after an altercation between the two males at an address at the Upway yesterday afternoon around 2pm.

Police were called where they found a man in his 30s with stab wounds.

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene.

A witness, who did not want to be named, said: “I saw a load of people outside and then saw a boy waving a knife around but didn’t actually see the knife go in.

“It was only when I saw the guy being supported that I realised he had a knife lodged in his back.

“Lots of people were all arguing out there afterwards.”

Police enquiries are ongoing with officers carrying out door knocks and asking residents for CCTV.

Multiple emergency service vehicles were at the scene including forensics and the road has been taped off.

An East of England Ambulance Service air ambulance landed in the nearby Gloucester Park to airlift the victim to hospital.

According to police the victim is said to have “serious injuries”.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police on 101 quoting incident 674 of 13 September.