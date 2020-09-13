A murder investigation is underway following a fatal stabbing in Enfield.

Police and London Ambulance Service were called to Holbrook Close, EN1 at around 12.40am on Sunday, 13 September to reports of a man collapsed.

Despite the efforts of emergency services the man, aged 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin are aware; formal identification awaits.

A 43-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder – he remains in custody. At this stage, officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, is leading the investigation and enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 and quote CAD369/13Sep. Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Around 20 minutes prior to the murder, police received a call from the 43-year-old male alleging an assault. As a result of this call, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.