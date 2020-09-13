An Eastbourne man is missing after receiving treatment for a head wound in hospital on Saturday night (September 12).

Robert Shrapel left Eastbourne District General Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning and was in contact with a family member to say that he would returning for further treatment, but hasn’t done so.

Robert, 41, is white, 5′ 8″, of very slim build, with curly brown hair, receding at the front. When last seen he had a patchy, unkempt beard. He has a distinctive large tattoo of a Green Man on his upper left arm and shoulder and normally wears a T-short, shorts and trainers.

There is concern that Robert may need further treatment and anyone who knows his whereabouts or who has seen him is asked to call 999 immediately quoting serial 514 of 13/09.