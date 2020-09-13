There are concerns for the safety and welfare of a 25-year-old man who has gone missing from Polegate.

The alarm was raised on Saturday evening (September 12) after Nicholas Robertson hadn’t been heard from since just before 10pm on Friday. It is possible that he may be in Eastbourne or the Willingdon Trees area where a police search has been taking place.

He is white, 6′, of large build with short brown hair, blue eyes, a stubbled face and a barbed wire tattoo up his lower left arm.

Anyone who sees him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to dial 999 immediately quoting serial 1491 of 12/09