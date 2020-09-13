Fire Crews were called to a fire in a workshop early this morning in Essex

Firefighters were called to a fire in a workshop early this morning on Linford Road, Chadwell St Mary

On arrival firefighters reported the workshop, which measures around six metres by 5 metres, was completely alight.

Firefighters worked hard to surround the fire to stop it spreading to neighbouring buildings; bringing it under control by around 6am.

By 8am the incident commander reported that the fire was under control, but that crews would probably be on scene for the majority of the morning dampening down the area.

As one container is full of plastic it is causing further smoke when water is applied to it. Because of this we’re asking residents in the area to keep windows and doors closed to avoid smoke going into their homes, though the wind direction is carrying most of the smoke away from residential areas.

At 9.30am crews were still dampening down the area and expect to be on site for some time to ensure it is safe.