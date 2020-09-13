Police are appealing for help to locate a man who has been reported missing since leaving an address near Cirencester

Gloucestershire Constabulary is appealing for help to locate a man who has been reported missing since leaving an address near Cirencester.

Concern is growing for the welfare of Neil Timms, age 50 who was last seen at his home address in The Green, Quenington, Cirencester at around 10pm last night (Friday 11 September).

Neil is thought to be travelling on foot with his dog a brown cocker spaniel.

Neil is described as being white, 5ft 8ins tall, with a bald head, clean shaven face and of a stocky build. He may also be wearing glasses.

Neil is possibly wearing a green jumper and green trousers.