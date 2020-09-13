Police are appealing for information from the public to identify a man they wish to speak with in connection with an incident aboard a bus in Harrow.

On Saturday, 25 January at 15:00hrs, a man boarded a Route 114 bus at Kenton Road.

Whilst on board the bus, he assaulted, spat at, and racially abused a 65-year-old female passenger.

Although the victim did not suffer lasting injuries, she was shocked and distressed by the attack.

Officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

Anyone who can identify this man is asked to contact police via 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting Cad 4623/25Jan.

To remain anonymous please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.