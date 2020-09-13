Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was hit on the head with a bottle in Havant.

The incident took place around 9.32pm on Saturday 12 September, outside a house in Keyhaven Drive.

The victim, a 37-year-old woman, went to retrieve her handbag from a parked car when she was approached by two men.

They grabbed her and demanded her handbag. The woman was then hit on the head with a glass bottle, and the two men made off with the handbag.

The woman sustained a cut to her head for which she needed hospital treatment.

The small, black, leather handbag, with a long strap, contained a purse and bank cards.

Police are making enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who saw this incident to contact police.

Anyone with information on what took place should call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44200353508.