Police are appealing for witnesses and any drivers with dashcam footage to come forward following a fatal collision in Romford.

Officers were called at 9.41pm on Thursday, 10 September to reports of a collision involving a grey BMW 320 car and a Honda motorcycle at Gallows Corner.

The motorcyclist, a 54-year-old man, from Essex, died at the scene. Formal identification awaits.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 24-year-old man, the driver of the car, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Chadwell Heath want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to or after the incident. They are also keen for any road users with dashcam footage that could assist the investigation to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the witness appeal line on 020 8597 4874 or dial 101, quoting CAD 7670/10Sep. You can report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.