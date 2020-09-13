Police are currently on the scene of a double stabbing incident in Lucey Close, Tilehurst, which is currently being treated as an attempted murder.

Police received a call from South Central Ambulance Service at around 11.29pm on Saturday evening (12/9) to reports that two teenagers, both aged 16, had been stabbed by unknown offenders, who have left the scene.

One of the victims suffered one stab wound to his chest, and is described as walking wounded, but a second has sustained multiple stab wounds to his chest and shoulder. Both victims have been taken to hospital with their injuries not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Hall, based at Newbury police station, said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation, and there is a scene-watch in place in the vicinity of Lucey Close off Warbeck Drive, Tilehurst, near to the Cotswold Play Park.

“Initial investigations have identified a male running away from the scene potentially carrying a knife. It is believed he was running off in the direction of the Cotswold Play Park with a group of other males.

All are described as wearing dark clothing and face masks. Additionally upon arrival, a large number of other young people were on the scene.

“We have not identified any suspects at this stage, but are conducting enquires, including reviewing CCTV footage and have a police presence in the area while we investigate this incident.

“I am aware of the significant concern that this incident will cause in the local community, but I would like to re-assure them that we are investigating this as an utmost priority and our scene-watch will be in place for some time while we try to ascertain exactly what has happened.

“You will notice an increased police presence in the area while our enquiries continue. Clearly the carrying and using of knives is completely unacceptable, and we will robustly pursue those responsible for this incident and seek to bring them to justice.

“I would urge anyone who believes that they witnessed the incident, or have CCTV or camera phone footage of what happened to make contact with police immediately and provide us with this information.

“I would ask anybody that is in possession of any footage to please not share this on social media, but to contact us directly.

“If you believe you know who the offender or offenders are, please also get in touch.

“You can do so by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200286779 or by making a report online here ➡️ http://orlo.uk/svsF3

“If you do not feel you wish to speak directly with the police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“The victims are not believed to be in life-threatening conditions, but this does not lessen the severity of what has happened, and we are working hard to establish the full facts and seek to arrest the offenders as a top priority.”